Food prices will increase five to seven percent across categories in the coming year, according to Canada’s Food Price Report 2022.
The predicted food price increases are the highest "since the inception of the report 12 years ago. The most significant increases are predicted for dairy and restaurants at 6% to 8%, and bakery and vegetables at 5% to 7%."
Inflation has been taking place even this year as well, as a result of supply chain issues.
“It’s important for consumers to understand that food prices have been going up for some time, and there’s no turning back,” stated Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, the project leader and director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. “Our relationship with food is changing, and so will our food budgets. Showing up at the grocery store knowing what you should be paying will help.”
This year’s report predicts "that a family of four, including a man (age 31-50), woman (age 31-50), boy (age 14-18), and girl (age 9-13) will pay up to $14,767.36 for food, an increase of up to $966.08 from the total annual cost in 2021."
On the other hand, Quebecers may not be as badly affected as it, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are expected to see increases that are below the national average. The increases in Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Saskatchewan are expected to be higher than the national average.
“Most Canadians could eat more vegetables," says Dr. Kelleen Wiseman, University of British ColumbiaC campus lead. "The forecasted increase in this healthy food category is worrying from a public health perspective because consumers might be tempted to further reduce their consumption of fresh and mainstream vegetables. However, options are available in selecting alternative vegetables or frozen vegetables — which can provide high nutritional value at a lower price point.”
Canada’s Food Price Report 2022 also dealt with such factors as "COVID-19-related disruptions to the food supply chain, climate change and adverse weather effects, labour force challenges, high inflation, and food transportation challenges."
“Supply chain disruptions and labour market challenges will persist in 2022,” states Alyssa Gerhardt, a PhD student in the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology at Dalhousie who also worked on the project. “COVID-19 is still here. The food supply chain will continue to grapple with the cost of sanitation and PPE, high transportation costs and reduced maritime transport capacity, as well as decreased efficiency and disruptions due to closures.”
Canada’s Food Price Report is jointly released annually by research partners Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph, as well as the University of Saskatchewan and the University of British Columbia.
