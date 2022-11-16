Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the public Wednesday to wear masks in public places, but it will not be compulsory as it was during most of the past two years.
The recommendation does not apply to schools and daycares.
Premier François Legault indicated there was no returning to forced mask wearing during a scrum with reporters.
The recommendation from Quebec's Public Health department to wear a mask comes in light of the circulation of an earlier than usual seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID and flu. RSV, especially affecting children, has been leading to overflowing emergency departments.
Dubé also strongly recommended hand washing to reduce the spread of flu, and added that people should stay home if they have a fever. The Health Minister also advised those with COVID symptoms to wear a mask when they are around others.
“We must remain cautious in the coming weeks and continue to go and get vaccinated," Dubé said. "Vaccination and sanitary measures make it possible to avoid serious forms of COVID and other viruses."
Dubé was accompanied at the press conference by Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau and Daniel Desharnais, Assistant Deputy Minister in the Department of Health and Social Services.
