The CAQ government announced that, starting May 5, 2022, it will only communicate with other levels of government in Quebec in French only, in writing, according to media reports.
Reports say that provision existed in the language law, but will only be implemented next year.
Initial stories implied companies and other levels of government would have to send communications to the province only in French, but this was clarified to say that communications in English would indeed be read by the government.
The CAQ is starting a general effort to expand Quebec's language law.
Regarding the regulation coming into effect next year, those who would receive communications only in French would include cities, boroughs, school boards and health and social service networks, as well as companies.
Currently, for the last several years and preceding the CAQ, even on English-speaking media, messages from the province have been identified as coming from the "Gouvernement du Québec."
