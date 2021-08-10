Quebec will be implementing its vaccine passport for the entire province Sept. 1, enabling those fully vaccinated to access various non-essential services and venues such as restaurants, bars, gyms and performance venues, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday.
The passport will be available on a free app. More details will be announced at an Aug. 23 press conference. Weekly COVID press conferences are resuming as well.
The announcement is in light of recent increases in COVID in Quebec — 234 new cases announced Tuesday — and expectations of the more contagious Delta variant becoming more dominant, as has happened in the U.S., U.K. and other countries.
Dubé said that while Quebecers are experiencing summer, “the virus is not going on vacation. We have to prepare for going back to school, and back to the office. There are increases in cases and hospitalizations. We have to follow the situation very closely.
“The conditions are here now to implement vaccine passports. We don’t want to bring in lockdowns. A fourth wave is coming.”
The Minister said with the passports, adequately vaccinated people will be able to access festivals and indoor places with high amounts of socialization, such as restaurants, bars, theatres and gyms. However, for example, the staff at a bar will not have to be vaccinated — requiring that would violate labour laws, Dubé said.
“For the time being, the passport will not apply to retail stores,” he added.
A pilot project in preparation for widespread use of the QR bar codes will take place Aug. 11 and 12 at a Quebec City restaurant and Aug. 17 and 18 at the Econofitness gym in the Vimont district of Laval.
Dubé also strongly urged those not yet vaccinated or fully vaccinated to get the doses — he pointed out that 6.3 million Quebecers received a first dose and 5.2 million a second dose. He said 1.1 million more need to be vaccinated by Aug. 31 to reach the government’s goal of 84 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
“Don’t wait to hit a wall in September,” he said. “There are still people who are vaccine hesitant and we will continue informing them of the advantages of getting vaccinated.” He reiterated that the risks of getting COVID outweigh the risks of any rare side effects.
(1) comment
Medical tyranny, no mention of those that have recovered from covid. This will be fought in the courts, forcing people to take an experimental Mrna shot for a virus that has a 99.7% survival rate is madness. What is is also unscientific is the fact that these shots don't prevent the vaccinated from getting or spreading this virus and there is no medical benefit to those who already had covid. This is how it starts when dictators rule.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.