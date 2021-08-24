Quebec vaccine passport app launching Aug. 25

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that a new vaccine passport app called VaxiCode to gain access to non-essential places will be available for those 13 and older beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 25 from the Apple app store and hours or a day later for Android phone users.
Businesses will use the app VaxiCode Vérif to verify the vaccine status of consumers. The app for the general public show the person's name, birth date and vaccine status. Those from outside Quebec can show their own proof of vaccination. The apps will operate offline.
A QR barcode can be mailed to those who do not have smartphones or are not technologically adept. The announcement follows pilot projects conducted recently to test the app.
The vaccine passport comes into effect Sept. 1, and will enable access to the fully vaccinated to non-essential places such as restaurants, bars, events, festivals, movie theatres, sports venues, team sports and some extracurricular activities. Children under 13 will still be able to access these places without a passport.
Dubé pointed out that 86 percent of eligible Quebecers received at least a first dose and 77 percent a second dose, surpassing the government's March goals, and hospitalizations are at 12 percent of capacity.
"It's back to school that worries us, and there are a lot of people going back to work, CEGEP, university in the first week of September," the Minister said.
Dubé added that COVID cases increased 250 percent from August 2020 to August 2021, from about 2,000 to 7,000.
"In terms of hospitalizations and intensive care, we are at the same lower level as last year," he pointed out. "But the trend is increasing. Soon, the Delta variant will become the mainstream of the virus. We must, therefore, be extra vigilant."
Dubé said vaccination is a passport to freedom.
"The passport is the balance we found to keep our economy open while protecting the population. We want to avoid closing businesses and banning activities. We must continue to increase our vaccination coverage."
Dubé said the vaccinated "cannot be held hostage.
"For the hesitant, take your time, we understand, be informed, consult a doctor or pharmacist. After being informed, please be vaccinated. It gives us an added tool to face the fourth wave with a certain normality."
