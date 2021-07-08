Quebec vaccination passports to take effect Sept. 1: Dubé

Quebec will put vaccination passports into effect starting Sept. 1, enabling those who have had two vaccination doses to access non-essential services if a new COVID-19 outbreak takes place, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Thursday.
"We will start using the vaccination passport only when everyone [over 12 years old] has had the opportunity to be vaccinated with two doses, that is to say, Sept. 1," Dubé told a press conference. "We will continue to act according to the epidemiological situation. The vaccination passport will be used if, and only if, the transmissions [of COVID] or outbreaks justify it in a sector or a territory."
The Minister said the vaccination passport will not be used to determine access to public or essential services, such as buying food.
"This is good news — we have found an alternative to a generalized confinement," he explained. "It will be good for society, good for education, good for the economy and our health system. The use of the passports demonstrates the importance of being adequately vaccinated."
Dubé urged Quebecers to get their first dose as soon as possible, and their second dose in as little as four weeks, "to be able to maintain their activities," through an appointment or by going to a walk-in clinic.
The Minister made an appeal to young adults aged 18 to 30.
"For many, there's no sense of urgency. It's starting to be urgent to get a first dose in July, if you want to be adequately vaccinated by Sept. 1. I invite Quebecers to take advantage of summer to get their second dose.
"Vaccination is our passport to a return to normality."
Dubé further detailed that a vaccination passport could be required during an outbreak for high-risk venues such as gyms and bars even with small amounts of people, and participating in team sports, and for moderate and low-risk activities involving large numbers of people such as arts and entertainment, festivals and sports matches.
According to media reports, those fully vaccinated will not have to isolate after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person, will not have to stay home from work or teaching in schools during an outbreak, will not have to distance or wear a mask in private homes, and will be able to travel to other countries and not have to quarantine for two weeks upon returning.
