Quebec using trucks and megaphones to encourage vaccinations: Dubé

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Friday that trucks with megaphones will be used over the weekend of April 17-18 to encourage Montrealers to get vaccinated.
"This weekend in Montreal, more than 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca are available with and without an appointment," Dubé tweeted. "I asked that targeted interventions be in certain neighborhoods, for example the [Centre Ouest de L'Ile area] and Côte-des-Neiges. Trucks with megaphones will announce the opening of mobile clinics in several languages."
The AstraZeneca vaccine is available to Quebecers 55 and over and, according to media reports, the age group could possibly be expanded.
“We are awaiting the public health decision to extend the age of AZ administration,” Dube added on Twitter.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are available to those over 60, those with certain diseases and who receive treatment in hospital or are followed by doctors.
