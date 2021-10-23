Quebec health authorities have released a list of guidelines for Halloween, taking place Sunday Oct. 31.
"People who have COVID 19 symptoms or who must follow the instructions for self-isolation or who are in quarantine must not go collecting candy door to door, or hand out candy or go to parties."
Regarding trick or treating, "children are allowed to go collecting candy door to door.
"Children must not enter the homes. They are asked to refrain from singing or shouting in front of the people giving them candies," the advisory says. "A distance of one metre should be maintained between people, if possible. Before and after collecting candy, hand washing is recommended and an alcohol-based solution should be used as needed."
Regarding the handing out of candy, it "should be prepared in individual bags, to facilitate hand out and limit contact.
"The risk of contamination is especially high at indoor parties. Remember that the measures in force must be respected. The limit of 10 people permitted in private homes is still in effect."
