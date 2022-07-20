The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs is intensifying its call on the Quebec government to teach students about the Holocaust and increase antisemitism awareness, in light of defence lawyer Hélène Poussard’s arguments in the trial of Gabriel Sohier, accused of being a neo-Nazi commentator.
“Poussard’s statement is the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” said CIJA Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin. “[Education Minister Jean-François] Roberge must include Holocaust history and antisemitism awareness in the curriculum. It’s by understanding the past that you avoid repeating it.”
CIJA, the advocacy agency of Jewish Federations, pointed out that while defending her client, the attorney said: “It wasn’t part of the initial plan to exterminate the Jews. And was it really six million victims? I believe that if people died, even six million, in concentration camps, it was to save money through exterminating them rather than deporting them.” Adding: “That’s what I learned in school.” Presiding Judge Manlio Del Negro then suggested to Me. Poussard to, “Please sit down as you’ve gone beyond reason.”
However, “despite some teachers proactively including Holocaust education in their history or literature curriculum, Holocaust history is not part of the required curriculum in Quebec schools,” the CIJA statement says. “Other examples of banalisation of the Holocaust have surfaced in recent years. Anti-vaccine protesters, for instance, have been seen appropriating the yellow Star of David symbol — in reference to what was worn to identify Jews under the Nazi Regime.”
The organization pointed out that, “according to a recent survey, one in three Quebecers estimates they have an ‘insufficient knowledge’ of Holocaust history, compared to one in four in the rest of Canada. Trends show it to be increasing year after year.
“Antisemitism is often the canary in the coal mine and a predictor of radicalization,” Yudin added. “What starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews. Holocaust education is an important tool in the fight against antisemitism. We all have a role to play.”
