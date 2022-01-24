Quebec unveils strategy to convince unvaccinated to get vaxxed

The Quebec government announced measures Monday to convince those who still refuse to be vaccinated to get vaxxed.
Lionel Carmant, the Deputy Health Minister, told a press conference Monday that the measures include:
• Setting up a telephone line "for people wishing to speak with a health professional about the factors contributing to their hesitation towards vaccination."
• "Identification of targeted neighborhoods and territories in other regions of Quebec," where vaccine hesitation is especially prevalent.
• Participation from several Quebec universities.
• Several communication strategies for communities targeted for convincing, such as "use of the mother tongue of the people concerned, use of community radio stations and local personalities."
• The opening of an vaccination site at the CLSC Sainte-Catherine on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The Quebec government reports that while 92 percent of adults have received at least a first dose, "around 540,000 people over the age of 18 have still not yet obtained their first dose, and it is still observed that people who are not adequately protected still represent a significant proportion of hospitalizations."
“We know that there are several factors that influence the decision to get vaccinated," Carmant said. "Several initiatives have been implemented in recent months to reach certain clienteles, and these efforts have yielded results, but we are going to intensify targeted actions. The teams in the field will meet these people and make vaccination even more accessible. We must continue to support the message of the importance of vaccination to better protect the population and help reduce hospitalizations. I would like to thank all the partners who will participate in the various initiatives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.