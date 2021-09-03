Quebec unveils plans for student mental health

The government of Quebec has unveiled two plans to help young adults deal with their mental health. This is all in an effort to improve student success in and out of the classroom with the added stress brought on by the pandemic.
The first plan is titled “Action Plan for Success in Higher Education”. It will cost $450 million over the next five years. During that time, the province of Quebec will support initiatives that include advertising for university programs, hiring good teachers, and researching socioeconomic obstacles for students and prospective students face.
According to the Quebec government, the goal of the project is to increase the proportion of Quebecers with a university degree by 1.5% from 2022 to 2023. The Quebec Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann has stated that such an increase is “an essential vector for the economic, social and cultural development of Quebec.”
The second plan is called “Action Plan for Student Mental Health in Higher Education 2021-2026.” It is an investment that will cost almost $60 million over the next five years. In regards to this plan, the Quebec government will develop a standardized “reference framework” for student wellbeing, hold province-wide investigations on student mental health, and develop ways to improve.
The province of Quebec has already invested $25 million dollars last October to address the growing needs of improving the mental health of young Quebecers.
