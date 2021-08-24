Quebec to welcome first cohort of Afghan refugees

Quebec Minister of Immigration Nadine Girault has stated that the province of Quebec will welcome about 300 Afghan refugees. This number of migrants comes as the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15.
"After having carried out a quarantine in Toronto, the Afghan refugees bound for Quebec will be taken care of by the government of Quebec," Girault wrote in her post.
Premier Francois Legault also demonstrated his support by taking to Facebook — posting on his page that Quebec is ready to welcome Afghan refugees. However, more importantly, Legault expressed the fact that he is ready to welcome Afghan women who were victims of persecution.
Girault added on her Twitter post that the province of Quebec is trying to organize a reception program with partner organizations to help the refugees.
"We obviously want to put everything in place so that the operation to welcome Afghan refugees goes smoothly," Girault said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.