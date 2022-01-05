Quebec to provide 3.6 million rapid COVID tests to students: Roberge

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced at a press conference Wednesday that the province will be distributing more than 3.6 million rapid COVID tests for elementary and high school students upon their planned return to class Jan. 17.
This process will be repeated in February, he added. Each student will get a box of five rapid tests. Students will also get two to three masks a day.
Roberge said that while online learning is a "good Plan B," the government's Plan A is in-person learning.
As well, school staff will be eligible for the more elaborate PCR tests as of Jan. 15, as they are considered to be essential workers.
Roberge also said at least 50,000 air-quality detectors are being distributed to schools.
