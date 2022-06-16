Quebec to issue birth, death certificates in French only

At 6 a.m. April 1, 1997, I woke up to the news on CJAD that Quebec's language law was now requiring that French had to be predominant on all gravestones.
For about 15 seconds, I believed it because I believed the language hawks were capable of anything. Then I called the CJAD newsroom and asked them if this news was an April Fool's joke. They confirmed that was the case.
But a lot of Montrealers panicked and believed it, and they had a right to. One never knew what came next with Bill 101.
And now comes news confirmed by the Justice ministry that comes fairly close to that April Fool's joke, that the newly passed language law Bill 96 will require all death certificates, as well as birth and marriage certificates, to be written in French only.
Bill 96 "amends the article of the Civil Code of Québec...relating to the language in which birth, marriage, civil union and death certificates are drawn up," Isabelle Boily, a spokesperson for the Quebec Justice Department, told CTV News. "Therefore, it is expected that birth, marriage, civil union or death certificates be drawn up in French." She did not say when the measure will come into effect.
CTV also reports that Quebecers can write their declaration to the civil registrar in English, but the certificate they receive will be in French. This will create extra costs and red tape for those seeking vias in other countries, which will require a certified translation.
"It's just another example of what we would consider pettiness in dealing with English speakers," Eva Ludvig, the interim director of the Quebec Community Groups Network, told CTV.
Rights lawyer Julius Grey told the network he believes this provision is unconstitutional as access to both languages is contained in Canadian law. Grey recently announced he and other lawyers are challenging Bill 96.
