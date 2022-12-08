The Legault government has introduced Bill 3 aimed to streamline the way patients access their health data, as well as the way data is shared with professionals. It is meant to allow patients to easier access their health files, see the history of who else viewed their file and provide or deny access to other professionals. The program will create a consistent medical file that tracks patients across different doctors as opposed to different health professionals possessing different files on a patient. The bill is an updated version of Bill 19 which was introduced in 2021 but died on the order paper.
Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology Éric Caire and Health Minister Christian Dubé held a press conference to formally outline the bill. The development of the new system is being overseen by Caire. He said that the goals of the bill are to improve and promote patients' “active participation” in their own health, as well as improve the capability of health professionals to share data. Minister Caire described patients being treated as “government clerks” in that they are constantly forced to track which doctor possesses their individual file that is relevant to their situation. Dubé praised the bill for not only easing access to information between professionals in the public system but the private system as well such as pharmacists and private practitioners. He said, "robust protection standards" will be utilized to protect users’ personal data. All access to a user's data will be recorded and access is limited to only show what each particular specialist requires.
The program will first be implemented in two regions of Quebec in an effort to make sure the system is ready for a province-wide launch.
