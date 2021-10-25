The Quebec government announced that it will replace its Ethics and Religious Culture course with a Culture and Quebec Citizenship program for the province's schools.
The program will tackle "culture," "Quebec citizenship," and "dialogue and critical thinking."
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said the new program will provide a "better understanding" of Quebec's culture, and begin as a pilot project at the start of the next school year before being fully adopted by 2023.
"We have our artists, francophone and anglophone," Roberge told the media. "We have our cultural legacy and that’s the culture here in Quebec."
A Quebec government statement says the new curriculum will "allow students to grasp the culture in which they operate and understand that each society is influenced by a different cultural context and that is what makes a culture distinct."
Sabrina Jafralie, the head teacher of ethics and religion at Westmount High School, told various media that she believes the CAQ is making the change for political reasons, as the next provincial election takes place in 2022.
"It seems again that the death of [the Ethics and Religious Culture program] is being used as a political chess play," Jafralie told the CBC. She told CTV that the change is a "gross mistake."
