Quebec to give $12,000 to $18,000 bonuses to nurses

Premier François Legault announced on Thursday that the government will give between $12,000 to $18,000 in bonuses to nurses in the public system.
The new bonuses are meant to compensate hard working nurses who have been in what Legault has called Quebec’s “almost dysfunctional” health-care system. It is an initiative that is being called a “small revolution” to make up for the province’s shortage in nurses. There are 75,000 nurses registered to work in Quebec.
According to Legault, the bonuses are intended to be temporary fixes for two problems affecting the healthcare system: the fact that 40% of Quebec nurses work part-time and that many are leaving the public system for private placement agencies that offer better hours.
“We are going to reorganize nurses’ work, something they have been asking for for a long time, by offering them predictable schedules that will allow work-family balance,” François Legault said. “To give them a reasonable family life and personal life, and above all to stop asking them to do mandatory overtime.”
Despite this, however, the nursing unions were disappointed by Thursday’s announcement since the government failed to eliminate mandatory overtime.
“Mandatory overtime is the No. 1 reason nurses are leaving the system,” said Roberto Bomba, executive officer for the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), the province’s largest union representing nurses and respiratory technologists. “But the government is failing to quickly put in all these mechanisms that we have negotiated that would solve the issues.”
Under Thursday’s announcement, full-time nurses in the public system, as well as auxiliary nurses and respiratory therapists, will be eligible to get a $15,000 bonus. Every part-time nurse who switches to a full-time position will also be eligible to get a $15,000 bonus. Nurses who have retired or changed to the private sector and return to the public system will be eligible to get a $12,000 bonus.
Additionally, nurses in the hardest-hit Quebec regions who stayed in the public sector will be eligible for $18,000 bonuses. Those regions are Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Outaouais and Nunavik/Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.