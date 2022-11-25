The Quebec government will be appealing the recent landmark Joseph-Christopher Luamba Quebec Superior Court decision halting random police stops, and new policies regarding racial profiling will be put in place, Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel and the Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Christopher Skeete announced Friday.
The random stops are considered by many to be a form of racial profiling, but the government feels the random stops are useful to stop drunk driving.
In their announcement, Skeete said that police arrests "cannot be based on a discriminatory reason" and the two announced new measures "aimed at combating possible situations of racial and social profiling in the various police forces."
Their announced measures include:
• "Introduce measures in the Police Act to extend the Minister's power to establish guidelines on any matter relating to police activity and to make them public. These guidelines will focus on non-discrimination in policing, introduce a new regulatory power allowing the government to provide for continuous training obligations for police officers, in particular on issues such as discrimination and racial profiling, modernize and make more accessible the police ethics process."
• "Encourage and fund police forces to develop and experiment with new best and innovative practices to combat racial and social profiling."
Bonnardel and Skeete also said they will launch a consultation process involving groups concerned about racial profiling and police force representatives.
"This series of consultations will allow the government to obtain possible solutions to strengthen its strategy to combat racial profiling," says their announcement.
Bonnardel said “I am confident that the actions already taken and those announced today will make a difference. The Public Security ministry continues to support police forces so that they have the tools and training necessary to carry out their constantly evolving duties. I have great confidence in the police officers, and I thank them for their work, but I hope that we will work together to ensure benevolent and optimal security for all Quebecers."
Skeete said, “in 2022, it is not normal for a Quebecer to be the victim of racial profiling in our community. Racism in all its forms no longer has a place in Quebec. In the coming days, we will hold meetings with the various police forces and other players concerned in order to put in place concrete, concerted and transformative measures. Our objectives are to transform police practices and to rebuild together the relationship of trust with citizens from racialized communities."
