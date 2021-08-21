According to the Quebec government, sexual assault and conjugal violence victims will now be able to expect fewer obstacles as they go through the process of the Quebec justice system.
On Thursday, Premier Francois Legault’s government announced that it will create a special court to deal with those cases. Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said that the special court and new legislation will be in effect this fall.
The goal of the special court is to help victims of sexual assault and conjugal violence gain more confidence in the Quebec justice system. Many victims choose not to file complaints because of the fear of the legal process being too traumatizing.
The creation of a special court that focuses on sexual assault and conjugal violence cases came from the recommendation of a report produced last December by a committee of experts asked to come up with a solution to how to rebuild trust in the justice system.
