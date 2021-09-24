Quebec unveiled a $90-million strategy to combat the rise in gun violence. It is an initiative that has been called an "unprecedented strike force”. Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the new multi-million dollar strategy to fight organized crime and gun trafficking. Guilbault plans to hire more than 100 officers for specialized services across the province.
"It's enough," said Guilbault of the worrying trend of gun violence in cities like Montreal. "We are sending the message to criminal people that this is enough. Wherever you are, whoever you are, you'll find a police officer on your way.”
Guilbault made the announcement about "Operation Centaur" alongside Minister for Montreal Chantal Rouleau. She was also with Johanne Beausoleil, acting director general of the Sûreté du Québec, Montreal Police (SPVM) Chief Sylvain Caron, and Pierre Brochet, president of the Association of Quebec Police.
The new strategy has four main goals: deploying specialized "rapid intervention" teams against people using firearms, disrupting the trafficking of illegal guns, sharing of intelligence with other police services, and preventing crime through community outreach initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.