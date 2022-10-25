Quebec Superior Court Michel Yergeau has ruled police cannot make random stops of drivers without reasonable cause. The historic ruling overturns current practice and there will be a six-month wait until the new ruling officially comes into effect.
The judgment came in a case brought by 22-year-old Joseph-Christopher Luamba, a black Montrealer. Luamba has been stopped multiple times both as a driver and passenger since acquiring his driver’s license in 2018. None of the stops resulted in Luamba receiving a ticket. Luamba claimed that the power of random stop and search enables racial profiling. The court agreed.
Luamba stated that he was racially profiled at each stop, leading to him to file his lawsuit against the provincial and federal governments. His court hearing began in May of 2022. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association joined Luamba in his case, specifying that the case was against random stops and not premeditated drunk-driving checkpoints.
Judge Yergeau wrote in his ruling that "Charter rights can no longer be left in thrall to an unlikely moment of epiphany by the police. Ethics and justice must go hand in hand to turn this page." The court ruled that unprompted stops violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, particularly Sections 7, 9 and 15.
The ruling opposes the 1990 Supreme Court decision in R. v. Ladouceur in which the Court ruled that random stops were justified in order to make sure drivers are following the law and to stop drivers with suspended licenses.
Yergeau specified that the ruling was focused on random stops and not an inquiry into racism within the police. However, Yergeau acknowledged that “racial profiling can sneakily creep into police practice without police officers, in general, being driven by racist values."
There is no mention of an appeal at the moment.
