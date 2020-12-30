How do you monitor high-risk individuals remotely during a pandemic?
A team of Quebec researchers are conducting a clinical study to monitor the COVID symptoms in hypertensive patients. Clinical nurse and PhD in biomedical sciences André Michaud of the University of Sherbrooke is leading the study to rapidly develop alternatives to document the evolution of symptoms, and to act before the deterioration of the clinical condition in people with high blood pressure.
There is little documentation on the evolution of symptoms at home, and the pressure on the healthcare system to care for individuals with COVID-19 is unprecedented. The current context of social distancing and health isolation also demands innovative and realistic health solutions.
The scientific team asks volunteers to self-measure their vital signs (blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen level, temperature and respiratory rate) at home on a daily basis and will have to assess the presence and severity of their symptoms. Participants receive a home blood pressure monitor, an oximeter to measure the oxygen level, and a thermometer. The information collected is transmitted through the use of tele-medicine tools including a simple and user-friendly mobile application and a clinical follow-up is carried out by a nurse.
Data analysis could help to develop indicators helping the sufferer better judge whether to visit an emergency room, which would decrease the risk of late hospital treatment.
Preliminary results are expected in early 2021 from the study, which is a collaboration of the CISSS Laval, the University of Sherbrooke and the Quebec Nursing Intervention Research Network (RRISIQ).
The research team includes Dr. Rémi Goupil from Sacré-Coeur Hospital, Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur of the Institut de cardiologie de Montréal, and Professor Lyne Cloutier of Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières.
