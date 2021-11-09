Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that people 80 and over can receive a third COVID shot, a booster, beginning Nov. 16, if they received their second dose six months before.
The announcement was based on recommendations from the Comité sur l’immunisation du Québec.
As well, Quebecers 75 and over can get a booster shot beginning Nov. 18, and those 70 and older beginning Nov. 23, also as long as it is six months after the second dose.
Waiting six months before getting the third shot "is based on the fact that the vaccine protection tends to decrease slightly for people aged 80 and older," Dubé said
"At this time, however, it's not necessary to offer a booster dose to people under the age of 70 as we have no evidence of diminished immunity in this large group. As we have done from the start, people will be able to make an appointment directly on Clic Santé by age group, and there is a calendar that will be on our website. Clic Santé will calculate the six-month deadline."
Dubé said experts are also recommending that people who have been vaccinated twice with Astra-Zeneca should get a booster, no matter their age, beginning Nov. 25, but also six months after the second dose was received.
"I just want to reassure the population that all the vaccines are good, but in light of the timing, I think it would be better for those who received two Astra-Zeneca doses to get the third dose if they wish to, as of Nov. 25."
