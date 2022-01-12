Quebec set to lift curfew Monday

Quebec is lifting its 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on Monday Jan. 17, unless circumstances change, TVA is reporting.
The network reports it has been told that Quebec considers that the latest COVID peak has been reached in terms of hospitalizations. Legault had promised to end the curfew, instituted in late December, as soon as it was possible, and that it would be the first of several restrictions lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.