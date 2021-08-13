Quebec reports 426 new COVID cases Friday, but hospitalizations stable

There were 426 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Quebec, the highest since late May, but hospitalizations are stable, according to the latest provincial health report.
The numbers were at the 200-plus level as cases began to rise again in the last week. Vaccine passports will have to be shown at some indoor non-essential public places in the whole province beginning Sept. 1 because of the rising numbers.
Hospitalizations Friday numbered 80, a drop of two since the day before.
The totality of cases since the pandemic began was 380,833, with 367,000 recovered.
