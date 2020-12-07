Quebec’s Special Commission on the sexual exploitation of minors has completed its work, and tabled its report.
After 18 months, a multi-party committee of MNAs tabled a consensus report containing 58 recommendations aimed at addressing the complex problem of the sexual exploitation of minors.
Priority
In 2016, the population was shaken by a wave of teenage runaways at the Centre de jeunesse de Laval, prompting three of Laval’s six MNAs to work on the file. “The wave of runaways in 2016 in Laval opened our eyes to all,” said Sainte Rose MNA Christopher Skeete. “The sexual exploitation of minors must be eradicated. I am extremely proud to have contributed to this important report containing 58 recommendations with my colleagues through this cross-party commission. "
The recommendations cover a wide range of aspects of the issue, and include a demand that the Quebec government declare the fight against the sexual exploitation of minors a national priority, and develop an action plan, whose progress will be reported to the National Assembly every two years.
The committee heard a total of 67 testimonies in public hearings and received 63 briefs.
The 1302-page report calls for a world-class research chair to be established and financially supported in partnership with UNESCO, and that experts report on the presence of child pornography on sites linked to companies registered in Québec and the measures put in place to prevent and suppress it, along with a series of broad, multi-platform and recurring awareness campaigns.
A former Laval police officer, Vimont’s Jean Rousselle said the issue was already a subject that concerned him. “Today, as the MNA for Vimont, I have accomplished, with the collaboration of the members of a cross-party commission, to create a system of protection for our young people in order to combat this scourge."
There is a call for working in partnership with the First Nations and Inuit to conduct an awareness campaign targeting Indigenous youth and their communities on the sexual exploitation of minors, as well as asking the government, with the support of Ottawa, to conduct an awareness campaign, specifically at the country’s points of entry, aimed at all travellers regardless of their status, to remind them of the criminal nature of the purchase of sexual services and human trafficking on Canadian territory.
The report also asks the Ministry of Education to include adapted content specific to the prevention and risks of sexual exploitation of minors in sexuality education at primary and secondary school levels. It also recommends that the government propose legislative amendments to force providers and all Web platforms (existing, past and future) to delete and dereference information about victims of sexual exploitation and to work closely with police services.
How did we get here
The report cited briefs provoking questions about sex trafficking: “It is easy to blame the clients for their actions, but we must ask ourselves how we, as a society, got here. Going to see strippers to celebrate an 18th birthday; Hiring an escort for a bachelor party; Watching on-line pornography that features young women These are all socially acceptable behaviours. […] How is it that we, as a society, have come to trivialize a number of things that have allowed the number of clients to grow. There is no point in protecting our daughters if we, as a society, do not think about the clients.”
Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette said the report is the result “of hundreds of hours of diligent and cross-partisan work. I hope from the bottom of my heart that the government will take note of it and use it to develop the legislative pieces that will meet the needs of the Laval population on this delicate subject."
To read the complete report, visit http://assnat.qc.ca/en/travaux-parlementaires/commissions/csesm/mandats/Mandat-41757/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.