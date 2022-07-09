As promised by Health Minister Christian Dubé at a press conference this week, the province has released its new vaccine guidelines after announcing that the province is in the seventh wave of COVID.
For those 18 to 59 years old, those who have had three doses do not need another shot for the moment. For those who had two or fewer doses, they should get a new dose if it has been three months since the previous dose.
For those 60 years old and over, those who had four shots do not require another one, but for those who had three or less shots more than three months ago, they should get another dose.
For those 12 years old and over who are on dialysis or are immunocompromised, if they had five doses, they do not need another one for now. For those who had four doses or less, they should get another one if their last dose was more than three months before.
For those who recently had COVID, a new dose should be sought at least three months after the date of infection.
To book an appointment to get vaccinated, go to Quebec.ca/vaccincovid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.