The Quebec Health ministry says those who have recovered from COVID-19 should wait two months to get a booster shot, rather than the previous non-specific recommendation, "as soon as possible."
"Public Health maintains its recommendation for people who have had the disease to get a booster dose, while respecting the minimum interval of eight weeks for people who have received a positive PCR test as well as for those who have obtained a positive rapid home test result with significant symptoms," says the statement. "However, people who doubt they have the disease or who have not been able to confirm it by PCR test can get their booster dose as soon as possible. There is no risk in receiving this dose, and it is preferable to obtain this additional protection, in the current context where the highly contagious Omicron variant is circulating."
Luc Boileau, interim Public Health director, said that “the decisions made by Public Health are based on a set of factors, including expert opinion, the epidemiological situation and hospital capacity in Quebec. I also reiterate the importance of getting your booster dose. For people who have had the disease, and in particular those who have had confirmation by a PCR test, the administration of the booster dose remains safe, but it is preferable to wait a minimum of eight weeks before taking advantage of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.