Quebec receiving last Pfizer doses, but has enough for vaccinations

Quebec is receiving its last Pfizer doses the week of Aug. 9, but has enough for those not yet fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday.
"The delivery of 585,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine [the week of Aug. 2] will be, unless there is a change, the last to be distributed to various health and social services establishments in Quebec," the announcement says. "The 513,630 doses of Pfizer that will be received during the week of Aug. 9 will be kept in reserve. No further deliveries are planned at this time. If the situation warrants it, further doses may be delivered later."
The government added that notwithstanding this, it is "dealing with enough doses for the current vaccination campaign and it has an additional reserve of vaccines to offer a first, then a second dose, to latecomers; can give an additional dose to people who have been vaccinated with two different vaccines; and can administer required doses, under particular conditions, for example, a possible third dose for the elderly or immunosuppressed."
The ministry stated that if new vaccination authorizations were to take place, "this reserve would be sufficient to rapidly vaccinate the target population and place additional orders with the federal government."
The ministry also pointed out that "currently, there are more than two million doses in stock in Quebec.
"The expiration date of the majority of Quebec's reserves is at the end of October or later. The lots with the earliest expiration date are used first. If doses remain unused over the next few weeks, they will eventually be returned to federal authorities. These surpluses could in particular be redistributed in other countries."
