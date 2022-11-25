The Quebec Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Ministry issued a recall notice advising the public "not to consume any bagel sold by Côte-St-Luc Bagel [on Caldwell Ave.], because the products have not been prepared and packaged in such a way as to ensure their safety.
"The products that are the subject of this warning were offered for sale Nov. 23, 2022. The products were sold and packaged by the attendant at the request of customers."
The announcement adds that the store is "voluntarily recalling the products in question. It has agreed with MAPAQ to issue this warning as a precautionary measure. Also, people who have any of these products in their possession are advised not to consume it. They must return it to the establishment where they bought it or throw it away. Even if the affected products show no signs of tampering or suspicious odours, their consumption may represent a health risk. No case of illness associated with the consumption of these foods has been reported to MAPAQ to date."
The Suburban contacted Côte-St-Luc Bagel for a response, and spoke Friday to part-owner Seth Eliahoo.
Eliahoo explained that "we're having a structural issue with a wood burning oven because it's made out of bricks and cement. We're currently undergoing some construction in our oven, so what happened is the health inspector comes once a month and we were having this issue with the oven when they were here. When you use a lot of fire and ash and seeds, there's a lot of grime that gets through the cracks of the oven, and some of that grime and ash was falling where we make the bagels, so they just wanted to be safe. They want us to fix the oven first and they thought the afternoon batch of Nov. 23 was affected by that.
"We're renovating our oven right now and it should be good to go next week."
