The CSQ union central representing nearly 125,000 employees in schools, health care and CEGEPs, has finalized a proposal for global settlement with the Quebec Treasury relating in particular to remuneration, pension plans and regional disparities.
Negotiators confirm that significant progress was made at various negotiation tables and will submit the proposals to its affiliated unions, members and federations for approval before fall. Among other things, the draft regulation proposed by the government respects the May 2020 request of a general salary increase of 6% over three years, while paying particular attention to improving the remuneration for the lowest paid employees.
This global proposal between the CSQ and the Treasury Board comes on top of specific sectoral proposals obtained in recent days by union federations for teachers, school support staff, education professionals, CEGEP teachers and health care workers. “We are once again demonstrating that we are respecting our commitments, not only to the employees covered by this agreement, but to all Quebecers” said Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel, who called the agreement “a win-win for all members of the CSQ, while respecting the financial capacity of the Government of Quebec."
The central leadership emphasized this week the importance of getting a proposal completed before the start of the next school year to minimize the impact on Quebec youth who have already born the brunt of the pandemic and labour strife over the last year, and government employees who were on the front lines without an agreement.
