Quebec reaches 25 percent milestone for first vaccination doses

Twenty-five percent of all Quebecers received at least a first COVID-19 vaccination, it was revealed today.
Thus far, people in general over the age of 60, those 55 and older who choose the AstraZeneca vaccine, those being followed for particular diseases and parents, as well as teachers, with children in the Côte St. Luc Nord and Plamondon (Côte des Neiges) administrative districts, have received a vaccination. Some, including residents of Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre, have received a second dose.
Also on Thursday, there were 1,513 new cases in Quebec and 390 new cases in Montreal — the later hitting the upper edge of the 300-400 new case range in recent days. On previous days, this city's numbers were in the lower 300s or even 299.
In the west end, new cases declined significantly in many locales from April 6 to 12. In Côte St. Luc, following a significant increase the week before, cases fell from 86 to 52. CSL Nord also fell, from 68 new cases to 41.
Côte des Neiges-NDG cases fell as well, from 231 to 207. In Plamondon, cases fell slightly from 111 to 107.
In other west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases decreased from 12 to five.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases decreased from 76 to 61 after a significant increase the week before.
• In Dorval, cases decreased from 25 to 19.
• In Hampstead, cases rose from less than five to seven.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased from 24 to 15.
• In Montreal West, cases decreased from 11 to less than five.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases fell from 33 to 20.
• In Pointe Claire, cases rose from 21 to 23.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases increased from less than five to five.
• In Westmount, cases increased from seven to 10.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Lachine, new cases fell from 109 to 68 after a significant increase the week before.
• In LaSalle, new cases fell from 110 to 103.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases rose from 35 to 41.
• In Outremont, cases fell from 18 to 13.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, new cases rose significantly from 74 to 115.
• In St. Laurent, cases fell from 206 to 189.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 66 to 47.
