Quebec re-evaluating prom cancellations

Quebec's Public Health Department is looking into allowing school proms to take place, after first cancelling them and encountering outrage from students and parents, according to media reports.
The government had proposed virtual graduation ceremonies or for an event to be held just among those in the same class.
Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda said the province is looking at such possibilities as having the proms take place later in the summer, at a point when most of those in the province may have received their second vaccination dose, including teenagers, media reports say.
The province has been intensifying its campaign to urge all Quebecers, particularly young people, to be inoculated against COVID-19, especially before the next school year starts.
Arruda told the media he understands the reaction to the original cancellation announcement, especially as this would have meant no proms for the second year in a row.
He did not provide a specific time for his ultimate decision.
