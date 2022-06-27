The Quebec government has provided the media with a timeline of when sections of the recently passed language law Bill 96 will be implemented, even as the final version of the bill has not yet been published. Some elements of the timeline have been previously announced.
• Immediate: Bill 96's additions to the Canadian Constitution, that Quebecers "form a nation" and French "shall be the only official language of Quebec. It is also the common language of the Quebec nation."
• Immediate: Simon Jolin-Barrette's title change from minister responsible for the French language to Minister of the French Language. According to media reports, the ministry has a $27.4 million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, deputy ministers and a staff of 70.
• Immediate: Corporations that are federally regulated, and with more than 50 employees, such as banks and Canada Post, have to guarantee that employees can work in French. The same rules are expected to be in the federal government's changes to the Official Languages Act.
• June 2023: Francisation Québec, expected to provide language support for newcomers, will begin operation. Also expected at that time are free courses for anyone who wants to improve their French-language skills.
• June 2023: Quebec will pretty much only use French as its language of communication, with some exceptions provided for in Bill 96.
• The 2023-24 school year: Bill 96's first language provisions regarding CEGEPs kick in, including caps on enrolment for francophones and allophones and the requirement that francophones and allophones in English CEGEPs take a French proficiency test to graduate.
• The 2024-2025 school year: All students in English CEGEPs have to take three courses in French or three French-as-a-second language courses to get their CEGEP diploma.
• June 2024: The requirement of French translations of court documents filed by corporations, which is the subject of a recently launched legal challenge.
• June 2025: Businesses must change their trademark commercial signs so that French is predominant.
• June 2025: Businesses with 25 to 49 employees must adopt francization rules of the Charter of the French Language. That rule, in which French must be used at all levels, currently applies to companies with 50 employees or more.
