Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel introduced Bill 14 Wednesday to provide police with guidelines to conduct traffic stops in a way that avoids racial profiling.
But what it does not do is stop random traffic stops, which were declared unconstitutional last year by a Superior Court judge. The province is appealing that ruling.
Bonnardel made the announcement Wednesday accompanied by Anti-Racism Minister Christopher Skeete. The Public Security Minister said Bill 14 was the result of the work of an anti-racism task force that provided numerous recommendations.
Bill 14 proposes that police forces across the province provide information on a yearly basis regarding road stops under Section 636 of the Highway Safety Code. That section says "every peace officer recognizable as such at first sight may... require the driver to stop his vehicle. The driver must comply with this requirement without delay."
Under the proposed law, should an arrest that follows a traffic stop not adhere to ministry guidelines, the officers involved could face disciplinary measures.Bill 14 also changes how complaints are handled by the police ethics commission.
Bonnardel said the proposed law confirms that "police stops and roadside interceptions based on discriminatory grounds are prohibited. We are going to oblige ourselves to define these guidelines to support the work of the police." Skeete reminded the the press conference that he has said "it is not normal for a Quebecer to be the victim of racial profiling.
But Fo Niemi of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations said the bill is only a modest step forward, and added that CRARR will urge even stronger measures during hearings on Bill 14.
The Ligue des droits et libertés was not satisfied with the fact that street checks — stopping a person to learn their identity— would continue under Bill 14, and that there is not a "deep" reform of the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI).
Group spokesperson Lynda Khelil said the Quebec government, with Bill 14, had the "opportunity to prohibit street checks, but it does not do so.
"Street checks are an arbitrary practice that violates the rights and freedoms of those arrested and creates insecurity among the people and communities targeted by the police. Any attempt by the authorities to limit street checks is nothing but smoke and mirrors!"
