Quebec is disallowing the installation of heating equipment powered by oil, first in newly built homes and later in existing ones.
The purpose of the new measure is to contribute to Quebec's overall goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030.
The prohibition for newly constructed homes takes effect Dec. 31, and the measure for existing ones takes effect Dec. 31, 2023.
Reports say those property owners who have to switch to renewable energy may get provincial funding. Some 200,000 Quebec homeowners have an oil furnace, according to government figures.
As well, homeowners will not be allowed to repair furnaces that are more than 20 years old and water heaters powered by oil that are more than 10 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.