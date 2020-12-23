The province of Quebec has experienced record-breaking numbers of newly reported COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 2,146 new cases in the province as a whole Sunday along with a record 786 new cases in Montreal, and an overall increase of five hospitalizations for a total of 1,010; and this past Saturday, 2,038 new cases province wide, and six less hospitalizations than the previous day.
On the other hand, the percentage of negative COVID-19 test results dipped very slightly in Quebec compared to last week’s numbers, to 94.7 percent Dec. 9 to 14 from the previous 94.8 percent from Dec. 2 to 7, the latest provincial health statistics say.
While new cases rose, so did the amount of testing done daily. On Dec. 9, 10, and 11, between 37,473 and 39,415 test were conducted. The previous week saw more than 35,000 tests conducted on Dec. 2 and 3.
Yet, based on the numbers of new cases in this time period, as well as fears about the hospital system being overwhelmed, the Quebec government decreed that all non-essential stores, and non-essential sections of stores like Walmart and Costco, had to close between Dec. 25 and Jan. 11.
In other statistics, hospitalizations in Quebec increased from 848 to 975 from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15. Hospitalizations in intensive care rose from 113 to 128. Deaths rose and fell in this time period, but began at 27 Dec. 9 and concluded at 13 Dec. 15.
For Dec. 16, “the data also report 43 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 7,613 due to the withdrawal of one death that the investigation has shown not to be attributable to COVID-19. Among these 43 deaths, 13 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 25 have occurred between December 9 and December 14, three have occurred before December 9 and two have occurred at an unknown date.”
Regarding Montreal, the list of new weekly cases for municipalities and boroughs by Santé Montréal was delayed, but was finally published Dec. 14. They show increases in new cases in many locales between Dec. 8 and 14, compared to Dec. 1 to 7, as well as decreases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.