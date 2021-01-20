Quebec positive cases lower, 92.8 percent negative tests

Quebec daily COVID cases, which hit a high of 3,127 on Jan. 8, fell dramatically last week with 1,869 new cases Jan. 10, 1,934 Jan. 11, 2,071 Jan. 12 and 2,132 Jan. 13.
At the same time, for the period from Jan. 7 to 12, there were 92.8 percent negative test results, down from 94.8 percent in December. There has also been a large number of tests daily, the highest being 38,700 Jan. 7.
For Jan. 13, there were "2,132 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 236,827, of which 204,741 have now recovered."
In other statistics, hospitalizations in Quebec increased from 1,403 to 1,523 from Jan. 7 to 13. Hospitalizations in intensive care rose from 207 to 230. Deaths fell from 41 to 15.
Regarding Montreal, the list of new weekly cases shows a mix of increases and decreases in new cases in many locales between Jan. 5 and 11, compared to Dec. 29 and Jan. 4.
The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes. In many instances, cases rose dramatically from mid-December.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases rose from nine to 22.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases fell from 108 to 96.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases rose from 106 to 119.
• In Dorval, cases decreased from 26 to 15.
• In Hampstead, cases rose from 22 to 28.
• In Kirkland, cases rose from 31 to 43.
• In Montreal West, cases fell from 14 to 13.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases increased from 40 to 43.
• In Pointe Claire, cases fell from 47 to 43.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases rose from five to eight.
• In Westmount, cases fell from 31 to 23.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases increased significantly from 529 to 558.
• In Lachine, new cases increased from 94 to 114.
• LaSalle increased significantly from 223 to 279.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases fell from 65 to 44.
• In Outremont, cases fell from 63 to 32.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, cases rose from 201 to 211.
• In St. Laurent, cases decreased from 373 to 347.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 116 to 115.
