Quebec politicians’ QR codes hacked

According to the Quebec Ministry of Health, the police have received complaints after politicians’ COVID-19 vaccine passport information was hacked. Notable victims include Premier François Legault and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.
The vaccine passport’s QR codes are scannable codes that have a person’s name, date of birth, and information about the vaccinations they have received.
Even with the QR code’s questionable security, Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote a post on Twitter to insist that the QR codes are safe.
"The QR code and the personal information it contains cannot be used without the consent of the individuals," Christian Dubé said. "Violators are subject to civil/criminal prosecution.”
On September 1, the vaccine passport will be set in place. It will be needed for non-essential services and activities that include restaurants, bars, festivals, gyms, and movie theatres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.