Quebec police watchdog investigating officer actions during arrest

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes watchdog is investigating a police-involved incident in which a person being arrested was allegedly knocked unconscious during an altercation with officers.
"Preliminary information provided to BEI suggests the following — on Oct. 16, 2022, around 5:10 a.m., SPVM police officers were called to intervene for an altercation between several people, on the sidewalk, in front of a room located on de Maisonneuve Boulevard West in Montreal," says a BEI press release. "At the scene, the police arrested a 25-year-old man. When the police wanted to arrest him, he resisted. The police allegedly used force to subdue him."
The BEI statement adds that "during the altercation with the police, the man allegedly fell to the ground and hit his head. He momentarily lost consciousness. The man was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.
"Five BEI investigators were tasked with investigating the circumstances of the event. In accordance with the Regulation respecting the conduct of investigations of the Bureau of Independent Investigations, the parallel investigation was entrusted to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ)."
The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed this event to "contact it via its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca/nous-contact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.