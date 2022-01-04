The provincial government is poised to expand the use of vaccination passports, to purchase alcoholic beverages at the SAQ and marijuana and its related products at SQDC outlets, says a report in Le Journal de Montréal.
The report says that the decision to impose the measure has already been made and is expected to be officially announced at a press conference later this week. Still to be decided, adds the report, is whether the passport will be requested at the door when entering or at the cash. At downtown food courts, for instance, passports are only asked for after the meal is purchased and when accessing the seating areas.
As of now, most venues requiring vaccination passports are closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.