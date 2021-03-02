Quebec pharmacies to start providing vaccinations this month

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday that the province completed a deal with pharmacies to start inoculating the population with the COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments starting March 15.
While there are concerns about COVID variants from locales such as the U.K. and South Africa, the amount of new daily cases in Quebec was 588 Tuesday, the lowest since September.
According to reports, Dubé said 350 pharmacies will provide vaccinations according to the current schedule, which was 70 years and older early this week. A list of pharmacies will be forthcoming.
“Vaccination is our weapon of massive risk reduction,” Dubé told the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.