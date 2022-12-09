Quebec has passed a new law that MNAs are no longer required to swear an oath to the King. Bill 4 was tabled on December 6th by the CAQ and passed unanimously last Friday The bill comes after three members of the Parti Québécois were prohibited from sitting after they took an oath to the people and constitution of Quebec but refused to swear an oath to the King.
Bill 4 will add a section to the BNA Act of 1867 to specifically exempt Quebec from the application of Section 128 that mandates the oath. The Minister Responsible for Democratic Institutions Jean-François Roberge introduced the bill to which he received a standing ovation from those in attendance. The bill was fast-tracked after all parties consented to adopt the bill as soon as possible.
Constitutional scholars are in disagreement on whether Quebec has the power to change the constitutional requirement without the approval of both the federal parliament and at least seven provinces representing over half the Canadian population.
