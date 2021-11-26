Bill 92, an Act to create a court dealing with sexual and domestic violence was adopted unanimously by the National Assembly. Justice Minister Jolin-Barrette said Quebec is the first jurisdiction to have created a tribunal designated specifically to these issues.
"Today, we are sending a clear message to people who are victims of sexual and domestic violence: you have been heard,” Jolin-Barette said to victims of sexual and conjugal violence Thursday. “You will be accompanied from the beginning to the end, and whenever you want, and your particular needs as victims will be considered and we will equally respond to each step of the judicial process and even beyond it."
The Bill was tabled in September and at least five pilot projects will run for up to three years before the tribunal becomes a permanent structure within the judicial system.
"Finally, rather than constantly asking victims to adapt to a system that was by no means designed for them, the justice system is adapting to their reality and their needs. That, in itself, is a mini revolution." Parti Québécois MNA Véronique Hivon said Thursday. "We have to thank the victims who had the power, the courage to speak up because without them we wouldn’t be here.”
"The bill was drafted keeping in mind always what victims told us, that they felt re-victimized through the justice system.” Christine Labrie, Québec solidaire MNA, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.