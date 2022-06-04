Quebec passes academic freedom bill

The National Assembly has passed Bill 32, which protects academic freedom for university professors.
"Quebec is positioning itself as a forerunner in university academic freedom and the fight against self-censorship," Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann said in a statement Friday about Bill 32. "Very concretely, thanks to this bill, all subjects can be discussed and all words can be spoken in an educational context. I hope other jurisdictions will follow our model."
Eight members of Québec Solidaire abstained.
The law was inspired by the suspension of a University of Ottawa professor in 2020 who used the N-word in class, in an academic context. At the time, Premier François Legault warned of a possible "slippery slope" and added "it's like we have some kind of censorship police."
The purpose of the bill is to "recognize, promote and protect university academic freedom in order to further the fulfillment of the mission of university-level educational institutions.
"To that end, the bill defines the right to university academic freedom as the right of every person to engage freely and without doctrinal, ideological or moral constraint in an activity through which the person contributes, in their field of activity, to carrying out the mission of such an educational institution."
As well, "the bill requires such educational institutions to adopt a policy pertaining exclusively to university academic freedom and specifies the main elements that the policy must set out or provide for, in particular the establishment and composition of a council whose main functions are to oversee the implementation of the policy, examine any complaints about violations of the right to university academic freedom and, if applicable, make recommendations concerning such complaints or about any other matter relating to university academic freedom."
Another provision of the law is that "educational institutions must appoint a person responsible for university academic freedom, who is to be in charge of, among other things, the implementation of the policy.
"The bill grants the minister responsible for higher education the power to order an educational institution to include in its policy any element he or she indicates, as well as the power to have corrections made to an institution’s policy that is non-compliant."
According to media reports, the Concordia University Black Student Union has called the bill a "slap in the face," saying it would allow any word to be said as long as it's in an academic context. Also, 130 professor signed an open letter saying they believe Bill 32 could "usher in an entirely new bureaucracy for state surveillance of classroom activities."
The bill "allows the minister to take the pen and go and write, in place of the universities, the internal policies they must adopt," QS MNA Alexandre Leduc told the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.