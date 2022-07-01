The Fédération des employés du préhospitalier du Québec union paramedics called an unlimited general strike Friday, affecting paramedic services on the North Shore, Lower St. Lawrence, Gaspé, Beauce, Laurentian, Lanaudière, Eastern Townships, Central Quebec and Mauricie regions, according to reports.
The FPHQ has about 2,500 pre-hospital union members, including paramedics.
In a press release, FPHQ officials said, "the members want to receive the same salary conditions as the health network given their growing contribution.
"In particular with regard to the pension plan, our members must be able to retire at age 58 or after 35 years of service without penalties. In addition, considering that the employees were greatly solicited by the Ministry of Health and Social Services during the pandemic and that the latter wants to see them contribute to its health network on a permanent basis, it is high time that the paramedics are recognized at their fair value by the government — among other things, by increasing the salary scale equivalent to other emergency professions, such as police officers, firefighters and nurses, as well as bonuses identical to that in the health and social services network."
"We will hold this strike as long as necessary and are ready to increase the pressure," said FPHQ president Daniel Chouinard.
