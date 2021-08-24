Education Minister Jean-François Roberge has announced that children in elementary and high schools from Grade 1 and up will have to wear masks in classes after all in Montreal and Laval.
The other affected areas include Centre-du-Québec, the Mauricie, the Montérégie, and the Outaouais.
In cases of extreme heat, the masks can be removed.
"I invite everyone to be realistic and listen to the science," Roberge said.
The Minister was joined at the press conference by Public Health Director Dr.Horacio Arruda and Sports and Leisure Minister Isabelle Charest.
Roberge had previously announced that masks would only be required in common areas and on buses for elementary and high school students. In recent days, however, schools like Solomon Schechter Academy had decided to require masks notwithstanding the previous announcement, and the English Montreal School Board was primed to vote Sept. 1 to require masks in the classroom because of parent concerns.
Roberge said the government wants to start the school year "in a prudent manner.
"The fundamental principles of today's decision is that we want to keep students in school, avoid online learning, and give the opportunity for them to play, and to see their friends. This is fundamental for families and staff. But to allow all of this, children in Grade 1 and up have to wear masks in class."
Roberge added that staff will not have to wear masks, but only if they can maintain a two-metre distance or if they are separated from others by plexiglass.
As well, vocational and professional school, and adult education students will have to wear masks at all times in all regions of Quebec.
"This is not what we hoped for, but have to take consideration of what's happening with the Delta variant and in the rest of the world," Roberge explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.