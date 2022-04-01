Just before Quebec proclaimed that the province is in the sixth wave of COVID, the Municipal Affairs Ministry ordered municipalities to hold council meetings in-person rather than just via such platforms as YouTube and Microsoft Teams, Côte St. Luc councillor Mike Cohen revealed. The virtual meetings began in 2020, but several municipalities including Hampstead and Montreal West, after a false start months ago before lockdowns resumed, have now begun hybrid meetings — in-person as well as a live broadcast.
Cohen revealed that municipalities recently received a memo from the Quebec Municipal Affairs ministry, saying, "following the latest developments regarding COVID-19 measures, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing confirms that Order 2020-029 of April 26, 2020, which allows members to participate remotely in any meeting, session or assembly of a deliberative body (including the council of a municipal body), was repealed on Friday, March 25 by Ministerial Order 2022-024.
"In this context, all council meetings must once again be held face-to-face, in accordance with the rules provided for, among others, in the Cities and Towns Act and the Municipal Code of Québec."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.