Quebec Order of Nurses to suspend licenses of non-vaxxed members Friday

The Quebec order of nurses (OIIQ) will be suspending the licenses of its non-vaccinated members on Friday, Oct. 15, the Quebec government's deadline for health care workers to be fully vaxxed against COVID-19 or be suspended without pay.
Of their members, 4,338 are not fully vaccinated, and 2,807 are not vaccinated at all. The government says 93 percent of all the province's nurses are vaccinated.
The Collège des médecins, representing doctors, also said it would suspend the licenses of those who refuse to be vaccinated.
For the Quebec Order of Nurses, according to reports, those affected will receive an e-mail instructing them how to rectify their status. The Order says it is "doing everything possible to follow up" to avoid a breakdown in the provision of health care.
Health Minister Christian Dubé had urged the organizations to take this measure.
Order of Nurses president Luc Mathieu told the media that the organization's mandate is to "protect the public. I do not understand that nurses are not vaccinated, except for those that have a medical condition that makes it not possible for them. [Being] vaccinated is a good way to stop the propagation of the virus with the other measures in place."
Prediction: nurse decrease causes hospital capacity decrease. Capacity decrease leads to increased wait times and decreased care. Increased wait times and decreased care lead to increased mortality. Increased mortality is attributed to those refusing a vaccine. Punitive new mandate introduced to limit the freedoms of the unvaccinated in the interest of "public health". Governments are praised for taking a "strong stance". The government's continued application of new mandates justifies the extension of its 1.5-year temporary state of emergency.
