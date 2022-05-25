The Quebec Order of Chartered Professional Accountants has sent a letter to its members alerting them to how they will be affected by the newly passed language law Bill 96.Geneviève Mottard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Order, informed members that "like all other professional orders, communications with our members and candidates for the practice of the profession will have to be in French only, whether oral or written.
"Furthermore, except for content relating to public protection and meant mainly for the general public, most of the Order’s website will only be available in French." Mottard added that "for some members, this transition raises concerns and questions, in particular about the obligation that all professionals maintain knowledge of French that is appropriate to the practice of their profession.
"The Order intends to do everything it can to help CPAs comply with the Act. In fact, we are currently working on a quick-reference guide (in French only) to help you make sense of it all and adjust to this new reality. For answers to your questions, be sure to read the next CPA Newsletter, coming out on June 2. In it, you’ll find all the information you need about the coming into force of the Act and its actual implementation within the CPA profession. Our teams do not have all the answers to your questions at this time. Nevertheless, please note that the Order is required to abide by the Act and to ensure that its members comply with it as well. I am counting on your understanding and cooperation to ensure that our profession gets past this chapter in its history with its characteristic professionalism and openness."
Last September, the Quebec Order of CPAs released a brief with its view on Bill 96. “We agree with the government’s goal of modernizing and strengthening the Charter of the French Language so that it has full effect," Mottard said at the time. "But the primacy of the French language must not compromise the protection of the public, and it is this concern that guided our recommendations for improving the bill."
Some of its points at the time:
• "The CPA Order, like other professional orders in Quebec, must be able to effectively inform members of the requirements, procedures, standards and practices of the profession, as well as the frequent changes made by regulators. To this end, its independence, an ability to guide members through professional oversight and control processes and an ongoing relationship of trust with members are imperative. The Order must also have the flexibility to effectively guide professionals educated internationally in a language other than French, which Quebec so greatly needs in the current labour shortage."
• "Professionals must remain fully competent, in step with scientific progress and international standards in their area of practice, and alert to emerging issues. Under the current rules, all CPAs must have a knowledge of French appropriate to the practice of their profession, which the Order in no way questions. Nonetheless, some professionals are more comfortable in English and understand best when English is used as the language of communication. Many aspects of the standards framework and regulatory oversight of the profession must be communicated in a way that will be understood by members in order to ensure the protection of the public."
Mottard added last September that the Order is a "proud ambassador of the French language in Canada and internationally.
"And, in many ways, it is a role model in this area. The use of French in business is nonetheless a challenge, and although much progress has been made, English remains, like it or not, the lingua franca of business, science, international standards and communication among speakers of different languages. We must resolve to continue our collective efforts to ensure a greater place for French without, in the process, isolating Quebec from the accounting profession and the business world. Quebec’s economic growth and influence are at stake."
